Hatzolah of Central Jersey Announces Yaakov Taub as New Vaad Member

Hatzolah of Central Jersey announced that Yaakov Taub of Toms River has joined the organization’s Vaad, adding new representation from the township to its leadership structure.

Taub, a healthcare owner and operator, brings professional experience in patient care and operations, along with long-standing involvement in community initiatives. Hatzolah officials said his background provides insight into the needs of patients and families served by the organization.

The appointment comes as Hatzolah of Central Jersey continues to expand in response to sustained population growth and increased demand for emergency medical services across its service area. Over the past decade, the organization has broadened recruitment and training efforts, supported members in obtaining paramedic certification, expanded and upgraded its ambulance and response vehicle fleet, and advanced plans for additional garages to improve regional coverage.

Alongside operational growth, Hatzolah has been expanding its leadership structure to reflect its wider geographic footprint. Officials said recent steps have included strengthening town-level coordination, onboarding a new captain from Jackson, and now adding Vaad representation from Toms River through Taub’s appointment.

According to the organization, these changes are intended to ensure that leadership, oversight, and community engagement keep pace with where members live and respond.

Hatzolah officials said Taub’s addition is expected to strengthen the Vaad’s role in guiding the organization’s operational, administrative, and strategic development as it continues to scale its emergency response capabilities.

The organization welcomed Taub and said it looks forward to his contributions as Hatzolah of Central Jersey continues its growth and service to the region.

