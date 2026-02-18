🚨 GROUND STOP AT NEWARK: Flights Grounded After JetBlue Flight Suffers Engine Failure, Smoke in Cockpit

Newark Liberty International Airport was temporarily shut down Wednesday evening after a JetBlue flight was forced to return shortly after takeoff due to engine failure, prompting a full ground stop.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, JetBlue Flight 543 departed Newark around 5:43–5:45 p.m. en route to West Palm Beach, Florida, when the crew reported smoke in the cockpit and declared an emergency.

The Airbus A320 immediately turned back to Newark and landed safely. Authorities confirmed there were no reported injuries.

Following the landing, passengers were evacuated from the aircraft using emergency slides as a precaution.

The FAA issued a ground stop and temporarily paused arrivals and departures at the airport while emergency crews responded and the aircraft was removed from the taxiway. Officials announced the airport would remain closed until approximately 11:00 p.m. as operations were assessed.

The FAA has launched an investigation into the incident.

Further details are expected as the situation continues to develop.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)