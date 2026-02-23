Advertise
⚠️❄️ Falling Ice From Skyscrapers Creates New Danger Across NYC Amid Blizzard

As if heavy snow and fierce winds weren’t enough, a new hazard is developing across New York City: falling ice and snow from skyscrapers.

With up to 15 inches recorded in Central Park and wind gusts reaching 55 mph, ice is forming and clinging to high-rise ledges and facades — especially on modern, energy-efficient buildings that keep exterior surfaces colder.

As temperatures shift and winds whip through the city, large chunks of ice can break free without warning, posing a serious risk of head injuries and other life-threatening harm.

Residents are urged to stay alert, avoid walking directly beneath building overhangs, and use caution when navigating city streets.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

