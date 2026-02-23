✈️❄️ Flight Chaos Surges Past 22,000 Disruptions As Bomb Cyclone Paralyzes Travel

The historic bomb cyclone has triggered massive air travel disruptions nationwide, with more than 22,000 total flight disruptions reported through Tuesday.

• 10,700+ cancellations

• 9,300+ delays

• Major Northeast hubs effectively shut down

• Orlando, Tampa, and Atlanta also seeing hundreds of cancellations as ripple effects spread

Planes and crews remain stranded, creating what experts describe as a temporary “no-fly zone” across parts of the Northeast.

Delta, United, JetBlue, and American have issued broad travel waivers, allowing passengers to rebook without penalty as airlines brace for a multi-day recovery.

