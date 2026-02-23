❄️📊 By The Numbers: NYC’s Massive Blizzard Response

New York remains under a State of Emergency with a hazardous travel advisory in effect through midnight. Mayor Zohran Mamdani said city agencies have been “working nonstop” to keep New Yorkers safe.

Here’s the citywide breakdown:

• 2,600 sanitation workers deployed on every 12-hour shift

• 2,300+ plows mobilized, including 700 salt spreaders

• 800 emergency snow shovelers deployed this morning (575 overnight)

• 50+ million pounds of salt distributed

• 99.5% of city streets plowed at least once

• 22 warming buses, 11 hospital warming spaces, 13 school warming centers open

• 100 additional low-barrier stabilization beds opened in Upper Manhattan

• 8,000 of 11,000 Rockaways customers have had power restored

Officials say the coordinated effort reflects a “whole of government” response to the historic storm.

