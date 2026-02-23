🚨 TRAVEL NIGHTMARE:Over 21,000 Flights Disrupted After Blizzard Of 2026

The snow may be winding down, but the aviation chaos is far from over.

More than 11,000 U.S. flights have now been canceled through Tuesday as airlines scramble to recover from the Blizzard of 2026.

According to FlightAware: ✈️ Nearly 1,900 flights are already canceled for Tuesday

⏳ More than 10,300 flights have been delayed

That brings the total number of disrupted flights to over 21,300 nationwide as carriers struggle to reposition aircraft and crews.

Expect ripple effects across the country for days.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)