WATCH: CNN Analyst Slams 2028 Democratic Field as “Clown Car,” Warns Party Has No Leader

The Democratic Party’s early race for the 2028 presidential nomination is descending into disarray, according to CNN data guru Harry Enten, who branded the crowded field a “downright clown car” and a “total mess” with no clear frontrunner.

The segment opened with anchor John Berman highlighting recent controversy surrounding California Gov. Gavin Newsom, long considered a leading 2028 contender.

Berman noted that Newsom faced backlash this week over remarks made during a book tour stop in Atlanta, with critics accusing him of racism. Newsom dismissed the criticism as “fake outrage,” but the incident added to questions about his political standing.

Enten then pivoted to early polling, painting a bleak picture for Democratic leadership.

According to Enten, early surveys show Newsom narrowly leading with 19 percent support, followed closely by former Vice President Kamala Harris at 18 percent.

Enten said Harris’s numbers were especially concerning.

“Quite a weak number for her, given that she was the nominee last time around,” he noted.

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg followed at 13 percent, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez close behind at 12 percent.

No candidate is polling above 20 percent, let alone approaching majority support.

“This is just a total clown car,” Enten said. “It is a total mess.”

Enten emphasized that the lack of a clear leader at this stage is highly unusual in modern Democratic politics. He noted that the last time Democrats were this fractured so early in the cycle was more than thirty years ago.

“You have to go all the way back to 1992,” he said. “That was the last cycle in which there was no clear frontrunner at this point. Very unusual.”

In most recent election cycles, a dominant figure had already emerged years before voting began. For 2028, no such figure exists.

Enten also pointed to signs that Newsom’s political momentum is fading. Citing prediction market data, he said Newsom’s perceived chances of winning the nomination have dropped sharply.

“Three months ago, it was a 37 percent chance. Now it’s just at 28 percent,” Enten said. “Down he goes. He’s definitely flailing a little bit.”

Online interest in Newsom has also cooled. Google searches for the governor are down 63 percent from their August peak, when he intensified attacks on President Donald Trump.

“Maybe that interest is waning off just a little bit,” Enten said.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)