❄️ More Snow Hits NYC As Region Struggles To Dig Out; Eyes On Possible Purim Storm

New York City woke up to yet another round of snow early Wednesday, raising concerns about slick and hazardous travel for the morning commute.

Flurries began falling around 6:00 a.m., and forecasters say up to two inches could accumulate by 10:00 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. The fresh coating is falling on streets that in many areas have still not been fully cleared from the historic Sunday–Monday blizzard.

Parts of northeast New Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley could see another 1–2 inches, while New York City and the surrounding metro area are expected to receive less than an inch.

Across the country, more than 350 flights were already canceled Wednesday morning — most of them concentrated in the Northeast, which is still recovering from the monster storm.

And it’s not over yet!

Forecasters are tracking another chance of snow on Thursday — with yet another system possible next week on Taanis Esther and again on Purim (this is not a joke).

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)