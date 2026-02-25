Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

❄️ More Snow Hits NYC As Region Struggles To Dig Out; Eyes On Possible Purim Storm

New York City woke up to yet another round of snow early Wednesday, raising concerns about slick and hazardous travel for the morning commute.

Flurries began falling around 6:00 a.m., and forecasters say up to two inches could accumulate by 10:00 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. The fresh coating is falling on streets that in many areas have still not been fully cleared from the historic Sunday–Monday blizzard.

Parts of northeast New Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley could see another 1–2 inches, while New York City and the surrounding metro area are expected to receive less than an inch.

Across the country, more than 350 flights were already canceled Wednesday morning — most of them concentrated in the Northeast, which is still recovering from the monster storm.

And it’s not over yet!

Forecasters are tracking another chance of snow on Thursday — with yet another system possible next week on Taanis Esther and again on Purim (this is not a joke).

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Kosel Law Approved In Preliminary Reading: Rabbanut To Have Exclusive Authority Over Site

“Without Tefillin And Food”: Betzalel Zini Reveals Shocking Detention Conditions

5 Yeshiva Bochurim Arrested Within 24 Hours And Transferred To Prison

Tragedy In Netanya: 2 Dead, 9 Injured In Residential Building Fire

VIDEO ROUNDUP: Highlights From President Trump’s 2026 State Of The Union Address

🚨 TRUMP ON IRAN: “I Will NEVER Allow The World’s Number One Sponsor Of Terror To Have A Nuclear Weapon”

MI K’AMCHA YISROEL: Detroit Kehilla Rallies to Aid Stranded Travelers After Tel Aviv–JFK Flight Diverted [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

ISRAELI ARABS KILLING EACH OTHER: Deadly Shooting Makes It 57 So Far This Year

NYPD Hunts Suspects After Anti-Police Mayor Mamdani Defends Mob That Pelted Officers With Ice

MAILBAG: A New Approach to Shidduchim: One Suggestion a Day, Built on Torah Values