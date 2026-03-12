Advertise
🚨 DETROIT: Active Shooter Reported At Reform Temple Near Mesivta Of West Bloomfield

Police and emergency responders have rushed to the area around Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan, after reports of a possible active shooter near the Reform synagogue near the Mesivta of West Bloomfield.

Authorities urged residents to avoid the synagogue, located at 5725 Walnut Lake Road, while officers investigate the situation.

“We are aware of an active security incident at Temple Israel. Law enforcement are responding,” the Jewish Federation of Detroit said in a statement. “Our Jewish agencies are currently in precautionary lockdown. We ask community members to stay away from the area at this time.”

Nearly a dozen law-enforcement agencies converged on the scene, including the Michigan State Police along with departments from West Bloomfield, Farmington Hills, Clawson, Auburn Hills, Birmingham and Pleasant Ridge.

The situation remains active, with officers continuing to secure the area. Authorities said additional information would be released as it becomes available.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

