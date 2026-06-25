MAILBAG: When Conformity Becomes Cruelty: A System Ignoring Its Own Torah Principles

In a rapidly changing world, Jewish education cannot rely on institutional pressure or helplessness as an excuse for cruelty. Halacha demands responsibility, compassion, and dignity in every interaction with a child. Our tradition teaches that rebuke must come from sincerity, humility, and genuine care. If our schools hope to heal the fractures within our youth, the adults guiding them must align themselves with the very Torah they teach — replacing coercion with patience, empathy, and the standards set by the Shulchan Aruch.
One of the most damaging trends in today’s educational environment is the relentless push for absolute uniformity. This pressure contradicts one of the most foundational principles of Torah: “Shiv’im Panim LaTorah” — the seventy legitimate faces of Torah (Bamidbar Rabbah 13:15).
The Talmud (Eruvin 13b) records that even during the intense debates between Beit Hillel and Beit Shammai, a heavenly voice declared:
“Elu v’Elu Divrei Elokim Chayim” — These and those are both the words of the Living God.
If Hashem Himself validates multiple legitimate approaches to Torah, how can our institutions demand that every child fit a single mold?
Halacha recognizes that every Jew has a unique soul‑root, temperament, and path in avodat Hashem. Diversity within Torah is not a modern idea — it is a divine design. Yet the modern educational system often treats individuality as a threat rather than a gift.
When administrators punish students for thinking differently, growing at a different pace, or expressing themselves in ways that don’t match the institutional brand, they are not defending Torah. They are suffocating it.
This is not chinuch.
This is not Torah.
Children who should feel safe, valued, and guided instead find themselves fighting for their basic individuality. What should be a nurturing environment becomes a battlefield of conformity. The emotional, spiritual, and psychological cost is enormous — and entirely avoidable.
The tragedy is not that the system is broken.
The tragedy is that the system is ignoring its own Torah principles.
The solution is not radical. It is not new. It is not complicated.
It is Torah.
Torah demands empathy.
Torah demands patience.
Torah demands respect for individuality.
Torah demands that rebuke come from love, not power.
Torah demands that we see the divine spark in every child.
If our schools realign themselves with these principles, we will not only heal our children — we will heal our community.
The views expressed in this letter are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of YWN. Have an opinion you would like to share? Send it to us for review.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
10 Responses
There’s a lot of chanting here (which we all agree to) but no specific case example of what’s being done wrong.
Institutions do have some right to cater to a specific part of Klal Yisroel. Not all of Klal Yisroel’s diversity must be in the same school. Any specifics?
Not so simple. It’s a tight rope. There are kids that pick up wrong ideas from wrong friends and neighbors. Some pick up from the internet. The schools usually try to push these kids out so as to keep the other kids in line. Some schools demand mothers shave their heads and don’t drive. Others want the students to wear certain uniforms and black knickers. Yeshivash ones want kids to wear hats and jackets. Each group has its own dress code. You have to find the yeshiva where your kid fits in. It starts with the parents.
The incoherence and hypocrisy of this letter speaks to the negative experiences of the writer that were left unaddressed.
You happily point out Elu v’Elu Divrei Elokim Chayim to say that other approaches are okay, but conveniently ignore it when questioning “mainstream” approach.
The reality is that there are countless yeshivos and Bnos Yaakovs that are geared towards struggling children and children with needs for alternative chinuch.
Many of them have massive success, while others suffer from the community prejudice.
They play a vital role in our overall Chinuch system, but there really isn’t a need to demand that the “mainstream” schools become “alternative” schools.
Would the writer allow their child to sit in class with an openly Mechaleil Shabbos?
Would the writer be as passive and expert to school to take in an openly gay student? And list goes on! Certainly a school has to make boundaries and rules of conformity not exclusionary rather regulations of inclusion. Tje writer would choose a Challah at tje bakery to their feelings yet the others that they rejected may be acceptable to someone else however not on my Shabbos table. Children who do not fit into tje framework of a set school are not being rejected – it’s like the Challah or the suit: the suit is is not suited for him. Certainly the writer has a gripe that is more complex. Yes, I’ll agree that schools should be a little more flexible about some core boundaries but format and formation is what a school building is. I wish the write well and much nachas.
Listen, Beit Hillel and Beit Shammai were both Divrei Elokim Haiim. Ben Sira was not, even if he was still Jewish.
You can have some diversity, you can be litvish, or Iraqi, or Bobov, or whatever, but you cannot be Buddhist.
Preventing children from leaving any Torah path and becoming stutnik is in ifact education.
Ridiculous
The phrase your looking for is chanich lanaar al pi darco
Sounds like “nevuah” in the CR
Not sure why he just didn’t start a new thread
There are a few solutions to this dilemma:
1. Homeschool your children
2. Send your children to a school where the chinuch aligns more with open chinuch.
3. Move to an out of town community where this is less pressure for the children to conform to one type.
4. Start your own school
5. Start by focusing on the uniqueness of each child in your own home. Let them develop their talents out of school like music and art. Let them volunteer in the broader community where they met other types of people.
“B’Makom She’in Anaheim Hashtadel L’hiyos Ish”
To: Klugeryid
“chanich lanaar al pi darco” is Mussar for young men of age 16 – 24 [See Gemara Kiddushin 30]. What you mean is the first passuk in Parshas Mishpatim “Ayleh HaMishpatim ashur tasim lifnahem” — like a table ladened with many food choices: [see Rashi] “Placing”[=learning] the Torah according to each person’s nature.
http://www.theyeshivaworld.com/coffeeroom/topic/matzav-inbox-rewriting-the-story-of-acceptance-in-our-mosdos
http://www.theyeshivaworld.com/coffeeroom/topic/matzav-inbox-when-the-farher-system-forgets-the-boys