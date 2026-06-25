MAILBAG: When Conformity Becomes Cruelty: A System Ignoring Its Own Torah Principles

In a rapidly changing world, Jewish education cannot rely on institutional pressure or helplessness as an excuse for cruelty. Halacha demands responsibility, compassion, and dignity in every interaction with a child. Our tradition teaches that rebuke must come from sincerity, humility, and genuine care. If our schools hope to heal the fractures within our youth, the adults guiding them must align themselves with the very Torah they teach — replacing coercion with patience, empathy, and the standards set by the Shulchan Aruch.

One of the most damaging trends in today’s educational environment is the relentless push for absolute uniformity. This pressure contradicts one of the most foundational principles of Torah: “Shiv’im Panim LaTorah” — the seventy legitimate faces of Torah (Bamidbar Rabbah 13:15).

The Talmud (Eruvin 13b) records that even during the intense debates between Beit Hillel and Beit Shammai, a heavenly voice declared:

“Elu v’Elu Divrei Elokim Chayim” — These and those are both the words of the Living God.

If Hashem Himself validates multiple legitimate approaches to Torah, how can our institutions demand that every child fit a single mold?

Halacha recognizes that every Jew has a unique soul‑root, temperament, and path in avodat Hashem. Diversity within Torah is not a modern idea — it is a divine design. Yet the modern educational system often treats individuality as a threat rather than a gift.

When administrators punish students for thinking differently, growing at a different pace, or expressing themselves in ways that don’t match the institutional brand, they are not defending Torah. They are suffocating it.

This is not chinuch.

This is not Torah.

Children who should feel safe, valued, and guided instead find themselves fighting for their basic individuality. What should be a nurturing environment becomes a battlefield of conformity. The emotional, spiritual, and psychological cost is enormous — and entirely avoidable.

The tragedy is not that the system is broken.

The tragedy is that the system is ignoring its own Torah principles.

The solution is not radical. It is not new. It is not complicated.

It is Torah.

Torah demands empathy.

Torah demands patience.

Torah demands respect for individuality.

Torah demands that rebuke come from love, not power.

Torah demands that we see the divine spark in every child.

If our schools realign themselves with these principles, we will not only heal our children — we will heal our community.

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