HISTORIC: First Beis Hakvoros Opened in Taiwan; Israeli Receives First-Ever Kevurah

A historic milestone for the Jewish community in Taiwan was marked this week with the dedication of the country’s first-ever beis hakvoros , where an Israeli citizen was brought to kevurah in the first Jewish burial ever held on the island.

The niftar, a 73-year-old Israeli who had been living in Taiwan, was laid to rest in Taipei in accordance with halacha. Members of his family traveled from Eretz Yisroel and other countries to participate in the levayah and accord him a proper kavod acharon.

The burial was made possible through the efforts of ZAKA Tel Aviv’s International Division, whose volunteers traveled from Hong Kong to Taiwan at the request of the local Chabad shliach, Harav Shlomi Tabib, to oversee every aspect of the taharah and kevurah.

“ZAKA’s International Division works around the world to ensure kavod hameis wherever it is needed,” said Baruch Nidam, director of ZAKA’s International Division. “Our volunteers respond wherever they are called to help ensure that every Yid receives a proper kevurah.”

Rabbi Mendy Rabinowitz, Chabad shliach in Hong Kong and ZAKA’s East Asia commander, said his team was honored to assist. “We came at the request of Rabbi Shlomi Tabib and helped perform the taharah and arrange the kevurah,” he said. “We have experience with these situations through the beis hakvoros in Hong Kong, and as part of ZAKA’s activities throughout East Asia, we do everything possible to ensure every Yid is brought to kevurah according to halacha.”

Until now, Jewish niftarim in Taiwan were routinely transported to other countries for kevurah. The opening of Taiwan’s first beis hakvoros and the first-ever Jewish kevurah there marks a significant moment for the island’s Jewish community and will help ensure that future burials can be carried out locally in accordance with Torah and halacha.

ZAKA’s International Division continues to work closely with Jewish communities, Chabad shluchim, and local authorities around the world to ensure that every Yid receives the dignity and kavod hameis they deserve.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)