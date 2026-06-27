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TEHILLIM: Tefillos Requested for Bochur Seriously Injured in Spring Valley E-Bike Crash

As Monsey Scoop reported on Erev Shabbos shortly before the zman, a bochur riding an e-bike was seriously injured in a collision with a vehicle at the intersection of South Cole Avenue and Route 59 in Spring Valley.

The victim, was treated at the scene by Rockland Hatzoloh before being transported to Westchester Medical Center in serious condition.

Sources tell Monsey Scoop that the bochur sustained severe injuries and may face life-altering complications. The tzibur is asked to continue davening for Meir Dov ben Rochel Tzivia and keep him in their tefillos as he undergoes treatment.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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