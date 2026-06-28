NEW ERA FOR CATSKILLS HATZALAH: New Kaimisha Garage, Dispatch Center To Boost Emergency Response Year-Round

Catskills Hatzalah marked a major milestone with the Chanukas Habayis of its new Kaimisha garage, a state-of-the-art facility that will significantly enhance emergency medical response throughout the Catskills and beyond.

The new building, generously donated by Reb Dovy Bauer and family, was dedicated during a special ceremony attended by many prominent Rabbonim and Admorim, who affixed mezuzos to the facility.

Located on Fraser Road near Anawana Road, the garage will officially begin operations this week and will serve the community throughout the year. In addition to housing Hatzalah emergency response vehicles, the building includes two fully equipped apartments with kitchens, enabling paramedics to remain on standby in the Catskills even during the winter months, when year-round residents rely on rapid emergency medical care.

One of the facility’s most significant features is its modern dispatch center, which will coordinate emergency calls not only for Catskills Hatzalah but also for New York City, strengthening communication and improving response times across both regions.

Speaking with Catskills Scoop, Catskills Hatzalah coordinator Reb Yidel Feig described the tremendous growth of the organization and the increasing demand for its services.

According to Reb Feig, Catskills Hatzalah responded to more than 4,500 emergency calls over the past year. Remarkably, more than 1,300 of those calls occurred during the “off-season”, underscoring the area’s transformation into a thriving year-round community rather than solely a summer destination.

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That growth is expected to continue. Nearly 2,000 families now live in the Catskills year-round, with thousands of new homes currently under construction for families planning to relocate from New York City and surrounding areas.

Catskills Hatzalah currently operates a fleet of 21 ambulances strategically positioned throughout the Catskills, with the majority remaining in service year-round. The carefully planned placement of these units allows Hatzalah to consistently deliver response times measured in minutes—a level of emergency medical service that has become the organization’s hallmark and earned it an outstanding reputation for rapid, lifesaving care across the region.

The new Kaimisha garage represents another significant investment in ensuring that the rapidly expanding Catskills community continues to receive fast, professional emergency medical care whenever it is needed.

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