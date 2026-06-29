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🚨KIRYAS JOEL: Israeli Meshulach Airlifted After Serious Head-On Crash on Route 208

A serious head-on collision at approximately 12:50 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Orange and Rockland Road and Route 208 in Kiryas Joel prompted a large emergency response and the activation of two medical helicopters.

Kiryas Joel Hatzolah, Monroe Fire Department, Monroe EMS, Monroe Police, New York State Police, and other emergency personnel responded to the scene, where multiple victims were injured.

One of the victims, reportedly a meshulach from Eretz Yisroel who was traveling as a passenger in a taxi, suffered a traumatic arrest following the crash. Kiryas Joel Hatzolah volunteers worked to stabilize him before he was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center, where he remains in serious condition.

A second medevac helicopter was also requested to transport another injured victim.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the New York State Police.

YWN will publish a name for Tehillim as soon as it becomes available to us.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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