MAILBAG: It’s Time for a “Takanah” on Summer Camp Costs

I am writing to address an issue that is weighing heavily on many families within our community: the rapidly escalating costs of summer camps.

As tuition continues to climb, many families are finding themselves priced out of experiences that are essential for their children’s development and connection to our community.

I firmly believe that ensuring every child has access to a quality summer camp experience is a communal responsibility. We have successfully tackled the runaway costs of weddings and simchas by implementing the “Takunah” model—a system of communal responsibility, simplified expectations, and capped expenses. It is time we apply this same framework to our summer camp system.

If this model has proven effective in controlling costs for halls, why should we not implement it in camps as well? Much like weddings, camps have been driven by competitive luxury and “amenity creep” that keeps prices artificially high.

A “Takunah Camp” would operate on a non-profit, cost-recovery basis, stripping away the luxury amenities and high-end marketing that drive up prices. By focusing on essentials, utilizing community-run logistics, and implementing transparent, capped tuition, we can return to a model that values accessibility over prestige.

In fact, we should move beyond a single pilot and look to open several “Takunah Camps” to provide viable, cost-effective alternatives to the current market. By creating a network of such camps, we can leverage economies of scale for essentials like food and insurance while ensuring that these programs remain rooted in community needs rather than profit margins.

This is not just about saving money; it is about ensuring that a quality summer experience is a communal right, not a luxury good. I urge our communal leaders and organizations to come together to explore a collaborative, non-profit camp structure that puts affordability back at the forefront.

It is time for us to take charge of these costs, just as we did with our halls. Our families and our children deserve nothing less.

Respectfully,

A Concerned Community Member

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