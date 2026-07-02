MAILBAG: A Summer Wake-Up Call for Our Community

I am writing about the summer bungalow/upstate issue.
When we were growing up, things were different. Today, we are living in a generation with more addictions, more struggles, and more hidden challenges. We need to stop and think seriously about what is happening.
I am speaking from firsthand experience with many people I know. In many cases, having wives and families upstate for the whole week while husbands stay home is terrible for the marriage and for the family.
Many men are home alone all week. Some end up on gambling trips. Some fall into addictions. Boundaries become weaker. Things that should only be done together with a wife become more open and casual with others. Men have nisyonos, and we cannot pretend everything is fine.
Women should know that while they are upstate, things may not always be what they think they are.
Please, Rabbanim and community leaders, take this seriously. Kedusha, marriages, and families are in serious danger. This needs to be addressed before more damage is done.
Name withheld upon request.
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(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
10 Responses
Agree with your sentiments, but
“אין אפוטרופוס לעריות”
wasn’t written in 2026
Your letter is very timely but I read this exact letter 10 years ago,20 years ago 30 years ago 40 years ago 50 years ago
Excellent article unfortunately we know of many who have lost their marriages because of this!
I thought the writer was going to say that the men are enjoying being alone so much that they don’t want to join their families for the weekend either
Projection?
N
Today it’s not only the men involved in gambling and other misbehavior. It’s the women too. Society has changed drastically. What needs to be done is every yingerman staying in the city must have a partner in Torah each night and wife should call to check if they are learning. Maybe a camera that the wife can watch the husband learning as well as a camera in the bedroom so she can check up on him all hours of the night.
Must be slow news day.
The writer is 100% correct. Families are supposed to remain together all week. The exception is travel for business (this has always existed) and travel for simchas. In Europe and Israel this summer bungalow problem does not exist, families holiday together, and they don’t have 6 weeks away from each other. The old time country bungalows existed before air conditioning (hence the necessity to vacate the intense heat of the city) and the ability for remote working, but also pre-dated the intense gashmiyus, availability of all sorts of addictions, and breakdown of gedorim that is so prevalent.
Every family should sit down and seriously ask themselves whether this enforced separation is healthy, and if nebuh it’s a must (and it shouldn’t be in most situations), families need serios and heavy gedorim, everything filtered to a higher level, webchaver etc. Any spouse going away should insist on serious fully auditable gedorim. If you have a good relationship with your spouse, you should be open enough to say lets protect ourselves from the pitfalls of technology, addictions etc and lets agree enforceable gedorim that are sacrosanct, measurable and work.
Even our greatest Tzadikim will admit they are human, and need serious gedorim in place, kal vechomer us normal folk, men and women.
We have to have more mesirus nefesh for the good of our families, marriages and the kedusha of Klal Yisroel.
You don’t compromise on the safety and gadgets of your car or house don’t compromise on your ruchniyus. WAKE-UP
this is what happens when we put culture and looking at each other above Torah values and Halachic guidance. What happened to Ma Tovohu? Stop looking at what everyone else does. The Gem says that Rav trained his eveys that he did not see pass his 4 amos. This is the end results that we do what everyone else does. It is truly a shame