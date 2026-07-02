MAILBAG: A Summer Wake-Up Call for Our Community

I am writing about the summer bungalow/upstate issue.

When we were growing up, things were different. Today, we are living in a generation with more addictions, more struggles, and more hidden challenges. We need to stop and think seriously about what is happening.

I am speaking from firsthand experience with many people I know. In many cases, having wives and families upstate for the whole week while husbands stay home is terrible for the marriage and for the family.

Many men are home alone all week. Some end up on gambling trips. Some fall into addictions. Boundaries become weaker. Things that should only be done together with a wife become more open and casual with others. Men have nisyonos, and we cannot pretend everything is fine.

Women should know that while they are upstate, things may not always be what they think they are.

Please, Rabbanim and community leaders, take this seriously. Kedusha, marriages, and families are in serious danger. This needs to be addressed before more damage is done.

Name withheld upon request.

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