MAILBAG: A B+ Haircut: A Lesson In Bein Adam L’Chaveiro

Every time I walk into a barbershop, I notice something that bothers me.

A barber is standing there, ready to take the next customer. The customer innocently replies, “It’s okay, I’m waiting for so-and-so” (likely the owner of the barbershop). Take a moment and imagine how that makes the other barber feel. Whether we intend it or not, the message being sent is painfully clear: You are not good enough for me.

That is a hard thing to hear — even without words.

But there is a second point worth raising here. Since when have we become so particular about getting the perfect haircut? Is this really a reflection of a Yiddishe taam — to be so focused on who gives the best fade or leaves us with the best chup? Without getting into the halachic discussions surrounding certain hairstyles, we should ask ourselves: Have we become so invested in our appearance that we are willing to make another Yid feel rejected and incapable just to walk out with what we think is the more “shpitzy” haircut?

We are about to begin the Three Weeks, a period during which we refrain from taking haircuts entirely. Perhaps this is the perfect time for a little cheshbon hanefesh about how we treat our fellow Yid. Maybe it is worth making peace with the B+ haircut. Maybe that small sacrifice — sparing another Yid from embarrassment — is worth more than the perfect taper.

And maybe, just maybe, that small act of consideration for another Yid’s feelings will serve as a zechus that we are zocheh to see the rebuilding of the Beis HaMikdash HaShlishi, b’karov b’yameinu.

Par Ben Bakar,

Far Rockaway, NY

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