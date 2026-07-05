MAILBAG: A B+ Haircut: A Lesson In Bein Adam L’Chaveiro

Every time I walk into a barbershop, I notice something that bothers me.
A barber is standing there, ready to take the next customer. The customer innocently replies, “It’s okay, I’m waiting for so-and-so” (likely the owner of the barbershop). Take a moment and imagine how that makes the other barber feel. Whether we intend it or not, the message being sent is painfully clear: You are not good enough for me.
That is a hard thing to hear — even without words.
But there is a second point worth raising here. Since when have we become so particular about getting the perfect haircut? Is this really a reflection of a Yiddishe taam — to be so focused on who gives the best fade or leaves us with the best chup? Without getting into the halachic discussions surrounding certain hairstyles, we should ask ourselves: Have we become so invested in our appearance that we are willing to make another Yid feel rejected and incapable just to walk out with what we think is the more “shpitzy” haircut?
We are about to begin the Three Weeks, a period during which we refrain from taking haircuts entirely. Perhaps this is the perfect time for a little cheshbon hanefesh about how we treat our fellow Yid. Maybe it is worth making peace with the B+ haircut. Maybe that small sacrifice — sparing another Yid from embarrassment — is worth more than the perfect taper.
And maybe, just maybe, that small act of consideration for another Yid’s feelings will serve as a zechus that we are zocheh to see the rebuilding of the Beis HaMikdash HaShlishi, b’karov b’yameinu.
Par Ben Bakar,
Far Rockaway, NY
The views expressed in this letter are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of YWN. Have an opinion you would like to share? Send it to us for review.
13 Responses
beautifully expressed though unfortunately I don’t know if that will get us over the top.
As you mentioned it is the Three Weeks and so I’ll say this as nice as I possibly could; there is nothing to your letter… period. You are making an issue where this is simply no issue.
When a customer walks in to the barber and politely tells one of the barbers that “It’s okay, I’m waiting for so-and-so”, more often than not it means that he’s saying to the barber ‘that the other barber always gives me a haircut and he knows what I like’
And your second point that you raise is more ludicrous than the first… a person has every right to go to a barber of his choosing and absolutely has the right to be particular about getting the perfect haircut.
You are way, way off!
Lol, I know which barbershop you’re referring to and my advice to you is maybe be Dan L’Kaf Zchus once in a while
Maybe the specific customer has been a long time client by that specific barber, maybe the person has a problem with his hair that only that specific barber knows how to cover, and the customer has went to the other barbers and they didn’t do a satisfactory job (I’m not talking perfect)
I have a question for the letter writer, why are YOU going to that barbershop? there are other barbershops in the Five Towns and maybe they feel bad that they have no customers
Very well put, as you stated this is not the place for the general halachic issues re haircuts and styles, I’ll respect that and not debate it, just telling you though, you have ignited a powder keg, people are going to be up in arms, too many people these days, can’t just swallow the truth, it hurts too much, softy snowflakes.
You are totally right both about the ben adam lechavero (if its a Jew) and the chillul hashem and lack of midot even if it’s a non jew, and the point about the 3 weeks, not really in line with the taam of the 3 weeks to be so particular about that kind of thing…..
I’m not sure if this letter writer is a Par Ben Bakar or an Eigel Tilsa.
You realize that “I’m waiting for another barber” often means I booked an appointment with the other barber or I’m a regular with the other barber.
The barber sitting and waiting when you come in, has times when he is busy and the other guy is not.
I doubt he would appreciate if his regulars go to whoever is available the moment they walk in.
Even if you tell me that he is consistently the one who is waiting for customers, think about what your suggestion would do to the Parnassa of the guy you came in for. He spent time cultivating a reputation and a client base, and you want his clients to go to the random other guy who also rents a chair at the same shop?!
This is largely a solution in search of a problem.
Par Ben Bakar: Excellent points.
Now brace yourself to be attacked by the left-wingers.
Let me tell you something Rabbi Par. I usually don’t take my haircuts at Barber Shops, but when I do I don’t care which baber I use, but I do notice that others do care. Anyway I just walked in took the first baber that was available. He obviously was not very experienced. When he did the back of my neck with a short balde he cut up the whole thing if you think I’m making this up, I have pictures to show. I was in agony for the next two weeks. I was bleeding when I left, he didn’t even have the decentcy to offer me the hair cut for free. I paid didn’t say anything and left. It wasn’t as noticeable when I left but a few minutes later all the cuts opened up. So I can hear that someone has a baber they use every time they know he’s good and they know it works. Why try new and run into issues ?
It’s a normal thing for people to have a specific barber that their used to. I don’t think there’s embarrassment involved. I’m sure that each barber has group of fans who like his style. Let’s stop being so sensitive & let people make the choices they want. Yiddishkeit already asks of us a huge amount of commitment, if someone like one hairstylist over another, let’s allow it.
I do agree that it’s an unfortunate slap to the barber you reject, however I do feel this is the oldest understood reality in the history of hair cutting. At the end of the day people like who they have been happy with and want to continue with that person, it’s just how business usually works
Thanks for sharing this. I have thought about it in the past myself, and decided to be mevater, and take the next barber available. I would like to add a point here. Guess what? Sometimes the guy you think is not as good as the one you know and prefer, is actually equal or even better! You may be in for a pleasant surprise, and come out with a better look in the end anyway.
How is the view from your moral high horse? Can you feel the wind in your chup?
Sorry, I disagree with you. A haircut (and I’ve been getting them for more than 70 years), is a very personal and almost intimate experience shared by customer snd barber.
Telling the barber I am waiting for Ploni does not mean the unchosen barber is not as good, rather you wish to share need of family etc and inquire of his family with the man who had cut your hair for many years.
I certainly don’t have that much hair left to get a fancy fade. But my barber knows exactly how I like my hair, he knows how hot the face towel should be and h OU e long it stays on my face. I receive a scalp snd neck/shoulder massage that relieves stress. We discuss our children and grandchildren each visit.
It is not about an A cut or a B+ cut, but a relaxing break from work and stress.
Haircutting is a personal service industry and no barber expects that customers will take the next barber with an empty chair. Many of us are not walk ins, but book appointments with our specific barber.
Maybe by him going to the sidekick barber he’ll insult the main barber because why are you stealing my customer…