So this is a pretty vulnerable post, and I am happy I can advocate for myself.
My 8-year-old was removed from his school for behavioral challenges (the principal said he was not following directions or was disruptive). In February, we had a face-to-face meeting, and the principal decided that my kid should be removed from the school until he is eligible for their ABA program.
I was devastated.
How can a school just reject a child like that?
We were proactive and did what needed to be done to start the process—insurance, get the diagnosis, evaluate, etc. Suffice it to say, the whole process was extremely tedious and took 3 months to complete.
In the meantime, this is happening, and my kid is becoming more and more disengaged and withdrawn.
6 months went by, and we had no idea what to do. As a licensed therapist, I could see the potential risks already being observed by my now 8-year-old, and certain symptoms were concerning to me.
I had people advocating for me and calling the school and pleading for my son to come back temporarily while everything is being completed.
The principal did not budge.
We were rejected and dismissed.
We needed to get an assessment to rule out anything we can. We contacted our local Board of Education, and they guided us by having our son enrolled in the system.
When asked why this assessment needed to be completed, we had to tell them the truth.
Well, fast forward to a few days before, and my husband got a call for confirmation, and the person said that if we don’t enroll our child, the DOE would send a summons.
We did not get in trouble legally.
My kid, as a young 7-year-old, was being enrolled in public school.
I had very mixed feelings, but we know what is best for our child.
He was lacking, for a few months, the structure and routine. He did not have the social and emotional piece that was missing from school.
I could not sit back and watch my child suffer.
The first day happened, and he was nervous, but by the end of the day, I saw that glow on his face and smile. I was beyond happy to see what I was missing.
He was there for a month.
He was treated with respect as far as his observances.
I was so happy to see that.
Fast forward, he has been rejected by a local Lakewood school that I will not mention.
I write this not to offend people but to advocate for the system in general.
Once we were rejected, someone said, “Do you have pull?”
Why should someone have to plead or bargain for a school to accept their child?
I am all for rules, but I believe in authenticity.
I do not believe “dressing the part” is authentic for an interview.
We gave it our authentic selves, and to see us being rejected as well as dismissed is a horrible feeling.
People are afraid my kid will lose his Yiddishkeit, but I believe quite the opposite, as the foundation is in our home.
I do believe his sense of loss for his Jewish values is because of how he has been treated by other schools.
Will this system change?
Timing is everything, and I believe it is time to say goodbye to Lakewood.
I loved some of the people, but my kid’s happiness and values are a much bigger priority, and I do not think he will find them here.
I want my family to be loved and recognized for their true and authentic selves.
I write this to give a voice to the people who were also rejected or dismissed.
Thank you.
Name withheld upon request.
The views expressed in this letter are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of YWN. Have an opinion you would like to share? Send it to us for review.
25 Responses
Satmar runs a public school.
So, is your son 7 or 8? You have both mentioned in your letter. I have 7 children and I would never forget my child’s when I’m dealing with him getting in to schools or what grade.
There is something off about this article, not the age thing but just the way it’s written.
N
I always feel bad when someone is mistreated. But what is the message that more rejected people should go to public school? Maybe try a non Lakewood Yeshiva first?
It’s unfortunate. But it’s not only in Lakewood area. It’s all over. It’s where you belong. You have to dress the part. If you wear a chassidisha hat they won’t let your kids in a Flatbush heimisha school for they will wonder why the parents are coming to a more non chassidish yeshiva instead of placing their kid in the chassidisha yeshiva the family belongs. If you are clean shaven with a bend down hat you ain’t entering n chassidisha yeshiva in America or Canada. Today there are many new yeshivas as opposed to years ago. If you got kicked out you were finished. Each yeshiva calls the other yeshiva to find out about their potential new student. So you’re doomed. There are yeshivas that would take any kid in and it’s not the litvish or heimisha. Believe it or not Satmar would take any kid. Just tell the kid meet at this corner for the bus and bring your Satmar hat and long coat and your in. If you are modern you won’t last long but if you make an effort and behave your in. All the other yeshivas should be ashamed of Satmar as they are more open minded. Just because the other yeshivas principals wear suits and ties doesn’t make them open minded.
Unfortunately, some principals and schools have a lot to answer for, and will have to answer one day to a Higher Power.
With empathy for parents in such situations.
A little polishing of letter required, is he 7 or 8 years old, and didn’t understand sequence of events.
Either way, for parents fighting the system, never give up on your children.
Unfortunately, the Moisdos are out to care for themselves, not your child.
This is a very upsetting and concerning story. I am very sorry for your son and for your family.
Question- was this a school outside of Lakewood, albeit in the Lakewood area, which has as its mission to ‘provide a Jewish education for Public School kids’?
I am confused by this letter, there seems to be a hodgepodge of accusations strung together in a non-sequential way, but three points seem to emerge.
1 – The yeshiva “rejected” your son, while a public school showed more “welcome”
2 – You feel that “needing pull” is a corrupt system
3 – You don’t conform to the school, and didn’t feel the need to “dress the part”, and pretend you do.
Well, I would say that you may be correct, this school is unwelcoming, corrupt, and does’nt value individuality.
But there is another option here…
Maybe the school 1. did not have the tools to handle your child 2. was not able to people they can trust to verify that you are a good partner for the chinuch they provide 3. Saw that what your idea of chinuch and their idea of chinuch was, were incompatible.
The fact that you choose to see it as the school being at fault may be because you are are correct, or you may be biased to your own shortcomings. Hard to truly know from my side of the keyboard. Hatzlacha!
Hi,
I genuinely feel with you. The pain is real.
I don’t know both sides of the story, but your side is your reality, and it hurts. It was painful reading your story which unfortunately represents many other stories as well.
Kudos to you for doing what you feel is the best for your child and your family.
That being said, is it possible (that if your child was not under the ABA program) the school simply didn’t have the framework and available staff to service and attend to the needs of your child?
I’m curious, were you rejected with empathy and understanding or did they just throw you out?
Did the school help you look for another school?
Last, (and this is the most difficult for me to type) at the end of the day a School has a responsibility to all of its students. If they would have to taken your child could it have been at the expense of other students being that they would have to deal with his behavioral issues which they apparently are unequipped to deal with?
I’m sorry if these questions come across harsh. I don’t mean to be hurtful. Just trying to give perspective. Schools are struggling with being understaffed and the means to deal with children who the attention the most.
I earnestly wish you much Hatzlacha in all of your endeavors and much Yiddishe Nachas from your children.
Unfortunately, this story is a little too similar to ours. We are still trying to make it work within the Lakewood school system but the light in my son’s eyes have gone out and he is only welcomed for 2 hours a day in a Yeshiva setting. Can we just discard these children because they need something different?
I am grateful every day for the thousands of lives that were saved because the people that went into chinuch did not go into medicine.
They’re children, not kids (kids are small goats).
This letter is full of inaccuracies and half-truths, which makes me think the story is made up.
I am sorry for your pain and the dificulties that you have been going through. I hope and Daven that you, your son, and your family come through this ordeal stronger than when you went in. On a mostly unrelated note, if your strong feelings about authenticity do not allow you to “dress the part” for a school interview, then you are most probably correct in your thinking that a city other than Lakewood would have better options for the Chinuch of your children.
While a small school cannot always manage difficult pupils, in a large Kehillah like Lakewood, there should be a moisod catering for the many children that do not fit into the main-stream Yeshivos. I am sure, this boy is just one of many.
Thank you for the “not dressing the part” clarification. It balances a little the accusation against the schools.
You are doing the right thing by looking for another community where you and your son will be accepted.
Public school though is unfortunately not an option – even with strong Yiddishkeit foundations at home. I have a cousin who tried it and just celebrated his son’s wedding in Israel, but we couldn’t dance at the Chasuna. Vehameyvin Yovin.
There’s got to be a lot more to the story. If your authentic self is not acceptable in Lakewood, then for your child’s sake, move to a more accepting community & enroll him in yeshiva.
BYE BYE!!
Move back to Brooklyn. Your son will not have an issue finding schools
Please dispel some rumors about public school. Was your child offered gender reassignment surgery upon enrolling? Given tattoos? Forced to listen to rock and roll?
There’s a lot more to the story than meets the eye. The original school that ejected the boy (he was 7 at the time and has since turned 8 by the way), is not in Lakewood but rather half hour away. The family wasn’t interested in a Lakewood school. Unfortunately for the family even this modern school is run and controlled by people from Lakewood. The people in charge are trying to completely
Revamp the school; get rid of all parents who can’t pay full tuition or are a nuisance in anyway shape or form. Many many ppl have had problems with the person(s) who run the school. This family isn’t the first (or the last) to transfer their child to public school because of the incompetent and unmentchlikh way they treat parents. There is zero accountability, transparency or caring. The hypocrisy is staggering and someone needs to do
Something about it.
Fortunately there are times where I see these letters and I say that they have to be purposely placed here and this is one of those times. As somebody mentioned there’s a few indiscrepancies in the letter that a parent would not make that mistake.
Maybe it’s time that we called for honest letters, real letters, written by real people about real issues and that just something that’s made up because we need clickbait.
There is a special Olam Habboh for yeshiva principals. The better, more mentchlich principals, will all be in Gan Eden behind a glass wall to stand and observe all the tzaddikim enjoying Gan Eden while they’ll have no part in it. Others will be in Gihennom and will observe the beauty of Gan Eden from the abyss and the hellish fires of Gihennom.
This was definitely written by chatgpt (AI). Not only is the language is chatgpt but also the ideas. Theyeshivaworld should not have printed it because it’s clearly not fully authentic. Full of inaccuracies that a frum person would never have written.
As a few mentioned, there is something off about this letter. It is full of inconsistencies, the way she writes “my kid” and has two different ages and generally written very strangely.
You also state that you are a “licensed therapist.” However, your use of grammar—particularly past and present tense—is not accurate. Therefore, I do not find your version of events believable.