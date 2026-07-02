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JEWS TARGETED: Antisemitic Incidents Account For 55% Of NYC Hate Crimes In First Half Of 2026

Jews were the victims in 55% of all confirmed hate crimes in New York City during the first half of 2026, despite making up only about 10% of the city’s population, Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced Thursday.

Speaking during a quarterly crime briefing, Mamdani said there have been 178 confirmed antisemitic hate crimes so far this year.

“There is no room for hatred of any kind in our city,” Mamdani said, while highlighting increased city funding aimed at preventing hate crimes.

According to the NYPD, hate crimes overall have risen 8% since the start of the year, with antisemitic incidents increasing by 2%. While other groups also saw increases, Jews continue to be targeted far more than any other group.

Despite the rise in hate crimes, the NYPD reported that most major crime categories—including murders and robberies—have continued to decline citywide.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

2 Responses

  2. After reporting that Jews were the victims in 55% of the hate crimes in the City, Mamdani stated, “This is unacceptable. We’re better than this. There’s no reason we should be settling for anything less than 100%!”

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