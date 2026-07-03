⚠️ DANGEROUS HEAT: Heat Index To Reach 115° Across Tri-State Area Today

Dangerous heat continues today, with heat index values expected to reach *110-115°*—even higher than yesterday. This level of heat can be deadly without proper cooling and hydration.

Temperatures are already in the upper 80s and low 90s this morning, with triple-digit highs expected again in some areas. Con Edison is urging customers to conserve electricity as crews repair heat-related equipment failures, and train service could be impacted by the extreme temperatures.

The Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect through today. While temperatures will ease slightly over the holiday weekend, highs will still reach the mid-90s on July 4. Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms could disrupt outdoor celebrations and fireworks.

A more significant cooldown arrives Sunday into next week, with widespread showers and thunderstorms expected. By Tuesday, highs may not reach 80 degrees.

Stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activity during peak heat, and check on elderly neighbors, young children, and pets.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)