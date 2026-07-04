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FAKE GUN SCARE: Two Arrested After Pointing Water Gun At Sydney Shul Following Shabbos

Two men were arrested Saturday after allegedly pointing what appeared to be a firearm at people gathered outside a Sydney shul following Shabbos davening, prompting a swift police response.

According to Australian media, the incident occurred around 12:10 p.m. outside a Chabad shul in Sydney’s Double Bay neighborhood, where congregants had gathered after the conclusion of Shabbos services.

Police quickly located and stopped the suspects’ vehicle, recovering what initially appeared to be a handgun. The object was later determined to be a water gun following forensic examination.

The two suspects, ages 22 and 25, were taken into custody and charged with multiple offenses. Police also interviewed congregants who witnessed the incident.

In a message to the community after Shabbos, Rabbi Yanky Berger said the suspects were “French nationals working as Uber Eats drivers” and confirmed they had been charged.

He added that the fake firearm had been pointed toward a security guard from the local Community Security Group (CSG).

“I want to reassure everyone that our CSG security team and NSW Police responded quickly and professionally. There is no ongoing threat, and we will keep the community informed should there be any further updates,” Rabbi Berger wrote.

The incident comes amid heightened security concerns for Australia’s Jewish community. Double Bay is located near Bondi Beach, where a deadly antisemitic attack at a Chanukah event in December left 15 people dead.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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