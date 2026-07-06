PRINTING THE NEXT FIGHTER JET FIX: U.S. Navy Tests 3D-Printed Parts To Cut Repair Times

The U.S. Navy has begun flight-testing 3D-printed replacement parts for its F/A-18 Super Hornet fleet in an effort to speed up repairs, cut costs, and reduce reliance on vulnerable supply chains as global military tensions continue to rise.

The testing is being led by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division together with Fleet Readiness Center Southwest, and focuses on damage to external composite panels such as engine bay doors — parts that can be damaged by bird strikes, runway debris, or routine wear. Until now, repairing or replacing those parts often required a lengthy and expensive logistics process, especially for aircraft operating from remote bases or aircraft carriers far from major maintenance hubs.

Under the new system, forces in the field could print composite repair patches directly at forward bases, apply them to damaged aircraft, and return the jets to service much faster. After completing laboratory and ground testing, the project has now moved into operational flight trials under real-world conditions. According to the report, the goal is to cut repair times by as much as half.

The effort is part of a broader global military race to bring 3D printing onto the battlefield. China has already integrated mobile 3D printers into field units and naval platforms, while European defense firms are studying similar applications for aircraft such as the Eurofighter Typhoon and Dassault Rafale. In Israel, the technology has been used for years, with printed components reportedly introduced into F-16 aircraft more than a decade ago and now also used in F-35 maintenance and drone support operations.

The Navy’s interest in the Super Hornet is especially significant because Boeing is expected to end production of the aircraft in the coming years, while the Navy plans to keep the jets in service into the 2040s. Officials see the combination of aircraft upgrades and 3D-printed maintenance as a way to preserve operational readiness without depending as heavily on distant supply lines that could be disrupted in wartime.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)