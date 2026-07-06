EUROPE BURNING: Massive Wildfires Force Thousands to Flee Across Southern Europe

Massive wildfires are tearing through southern Europe, forcing thousands of people to evacuate as firefighters battle major blazes across Portugal, Spain, Greece, France, Croatia, and Albania.

The fires have burned more than 42,000 acres across Portugal, Spain, France, and Greece alone — an area more than twice the size of Manhattan — as temperatures climb again following a severe heat wave.

In southwestern France near Perpignan, some 700 firefighters and aircraft are battling a fast-moving blaze that has forced more than 10,000 residents to evacuate. Officials said the fire nearly tripled in size since Sunday, fueled by wind, extreme heat, and dry air.

The wildfire threat also disrupted the Tour de France, with officials banning spectators from Monday’s third stage through the Pyrenees. Authorities said the route on French territory would be limited to riders and essential race vehicles only.

In Greece, a forest fire near Thessaloniki spread to two factories, prompting evacuations and warnings for residents to keep windows closed due to hazardous smoke. In Spain, a blaze near the Costa Brava burned more than 2,200 hectares, while Portugal said crews had brought about 80% of a major northern wildfire under control after it scorched roughly 13,000 hectares.

Officials across the region warned that the summer wildfire season has begun unusually early, with more extreme heat forecast in the days ahead.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)