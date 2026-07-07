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ESCALATION: Iran Attacks Two Ships In Strait Of Hormuz, Including Qatari Gas Tanker

This frame grab of footage aired Wednesday, July 1, 2026, by Iranian state television shows a vessel that ran aground in the Strait of Hormuz. (Iranian state television via AP)

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) fired at least two missiles at commercial ships off the coast of Oman in the Strait of Hormuz overnight Monday, Axios reported, quoting a US official.

The ships suffered significant damage, but no casualties were reported.

According to The Wall Street Journal, one of the ships that was struck was the Al Rekayyat, a Qatari-owned liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker. The ship was struck on its port side near the upper section of the engine room.

“The engine room is filled with fire and smoke,” crew members said. “The extent of the damage cannot yet be assessed. All crew members are safe and in good condition.”

Iran had previously warned that it would target vessels passing through the strait without prior coordination.

Iran later confirmed it had carried out the attacks, stating that it had targeted at least one tanker transporting liquefied natural gas through the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian state television claimed the vessel was attacked after it “ignored warnings.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

 

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