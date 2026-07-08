NISSIM IN SOUTH FALLSBURG: Tree Falls On Group At Camp Mevo’er HaTalmid; Five Suffer Minor Injuries

A large emergency response was launched Wednesday evening after a tree fell onto a group of people at Camp Mevo’er HaTalmid on La Vista Drive in South Fallsburg.

Fearing the worst, Catskills Hatzolah responded with five ambulances and approximately 20 EMTs and paramedics, joined by other emergency personnel.

B’chasdei Hashem, despite the frightening incident, only five people sustained minor injuries. Hatzolah members treated the victims at the scene, and emergency responders ensured the area was safe following the collapse.

The incident caused a brief scare at the camp, but no serious injuries were reported.

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(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)