HATE IN THE CATSKILLS: Jewish Women Targeted With Manure Sprayed From Water Cannon In Apparent Antisemitic Attack

GREENFIELD PARK, NY — New York State Police are investigating what appears to be an antisemitic attack after five Jewish women riding bicycles on Weiner Road in Greenfield Park were targeted with a water cannon filled with manure on Thursday.

According to exclusive information obtained by YWN, the suspect sprayed manure at the group from a passing vehicle, striking two of the women.

One victim was hit in the face and ear with such force that she was knocked off her bicycle and onto the ground. Another woman was struck in the back.

Sources tell YWN that the suspects shouted expletives and antisemitic remarks at the women both before and after the attack.

New York State Police responded to the scene and have launched an investigation. Police are looking at camera footage, and are looking for a white vehicle which was involved.

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(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)