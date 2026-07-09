Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

HATE IN THE CATSKILLS: Jewish Women Targeted With Manure Sprayed From Water Cannon In Apparent Antisemitic Attack

GREENFIELD PARK, NY — New York State Police are investigating what appears to be an antisemitic attack after five Jewish women riding bicycles on Weiner Road in Greenfield Park were targeted with a water cannon filled with manure on Thursday.

According to exclusive information obtained by YWN, the suspect sprayed manure at the group from a passing vehicle, striking two of the women.

One victim was hit in the face and ear with such force that she was knocked off her bicycle and onto the ground. Another woman was struck in the back.

Sources tell YWN that the suspects shouted expletives and antisemitic remarks at the women both before and after the attack.

New York State Police responded to the scene and have launched an investigation. Police are looking at camera footage, and are looking for a white vehicle which was involved.

📲 For fast & reliable hyper-local Catskills news:

🗞️ CLICK HERE TO JOIN CATSKILLS SCOOP STATUS

📰 CLICK HERE TO JOIN CATSKILLS SCOOP GROUPS

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

4 Responses

  1. I would hope the police department is monitoring the various Sullivan County etc Facebook hate groups where I’m sure they’ll get an idea how this happened.

  3. SharonPU,

    Don’t you dare post what anyone can or can’t do, ignoramus! Your senseless comments and insults ensure that you will be buried alive in manure, hopefully very soon!

  4. Sharon PU

    In German communities it was very common for Orthodox women to ride bikes, and many of those who made it out of Europe continued this in cities where traffic conditions and terrain permitted. As a fact, it can still (or until very recently) be seen in European cities, such as Antwerp.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

White House Says No Trump-Netanyahu Meeting Planned As Iran Threatens Israel And U.S. Seeks To Keep Jerusalem Out Of The Fight

Rosh Mesivta Who Visited Military Prison: “I Was Shaken By What I Saw”

NETANYAHU ON TOP: Likud Holds First Place In New I24 Poll As Bloc Battle Tightens

YERUSHALAYIM: Secular Activists Plan Counter-Protest As Chareidim Prepare Demonstration Outside Café Open On Shabbos

SHOCK POLL: Nearly 30% Of U.S. Jewish Adults Report Antisemitic Assault Or Harassment

REPORT: Israel Ready To Join U.S. Strikes On Iran If Trump Gives Green Light

FOILED PLOT: Four Arab Israelis Indicted Over Hamas-Linked Plan To Carry Out Mass Shooting At Beersheba Central Station

Two Young Children Seriously Injured In Six-Vehicle Crash Near Kiryat Gat

HATE IN THE CATSKILLS: Jewish Women Targeted With Manure Sprayed From Water Cannon In Apparent Antisemitic Attack

TURKISH EXPANSION: Advanced Radar Deployed In Syria Can Reach Northern Israel