UK POLITICS: British Jewish Groups Voice ‘Significant Concerns’ Over Burnham’s Israel Remarks

Britain’s two leading Jewish organizations have expressed “significant concerns” over comments about Israel made by Labour leadership frontrunner Andy Burnham, who is widely expected to become the country’s next prime minister.

In a video posted to social media, Burnham said the United Kingdom should increase pressure on Israel over its military campaign in Gaza and halt the sale of weapons that could be used in Gaza and the West Bank. He also criticized the humanitarian situation in Gaza and called for greater international pressure on the Israeli government.

In a joint statement, the Board of Deputies of British Jews and the Jewish Leadership Council said that combating antisemitism requires addressing all of its sources, including Islamist, far-left, and far-right extremism.

The organizations warned that criticism of Israel often crosses the line into hatred directed at Jews and Israelis, arguing that distorted and one-sided portrayals of the war in Gaza contribute to rising antisemitism and the unfair targeting of the world’s only Jewish state.

The statement also noted that Burnham, as Mayor of Greater Manchester during the Heaton Park terror attack, has firsthand experience with the connection between anti-Israel extremism, antisemitism, and violence against British Jews. The groups said they look forward to discussing their concerns directly with Burnham and his team.

Burnham recently returned to Parliament and is expected to be the sole candidate in the Labour Party leadership race following Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s announcement that he intends to step down.

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