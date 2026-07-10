Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

UK POLITICS: British Jewish Groups Voice ‘Significant Concerns’ Over Burnham’s Israel Remarks

Labour Party's Andy Burnham delivers a speech at the People's History Museum in Manchester, England, Monday, June 29, 2026.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Britain’s two leading Jewish organizations have expressed “significant concerns” over comments about Israel made by Labour leadership frontrunner Andy Burnham, who is widely expected to become the country’s next prime minister.

In a video posted to social media, Burnham said the United Kingdom should increase pressure on Israel over its military campaign in Gaza and halt the sale of weapons that could be used in Gaza and the West Bank. He also criticized the humanitarian situation in Gaza and called for greater international pressure on the Israeli government.

In a joint statement, the Board of Deputies of British Jews and the Jewish Leadership Council said that combating antisemitism requires addressing all of its sources, including Islamist, far-left, and far-right extremism.

The organizations warned that criticism of Israel often crosses the line into hatred directed at Jews and Israelis, arguing that distorted and one-sided portrayals of the war in Gaza contribute to rising antisemitism and the unfair targeting of the world’s only Jewish state.

The statement also noted that Burnham, as Mayor of Greater Manchester during the Heaton Park terror attack, has firsthand experience with the connection between anti-Israel extremism, antisemitism, and violence against British Jews. The groups said they look forward to discussing their concerns directly with Burnham and his team.

Burnham recently returned to Parliament and is expected to be the sole candidate in the Labour Party leadership race following Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s announcement that he intends to step down.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

2 Responses

  1. British shikker. I think that its good that he gets a crash course in Moslem violence like they get frequently in the UK these days. Nothing like reality to sober you up.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

White House Says No Trump-Netanyahu Meeting Planned As Iran Threatens Israel And U.S. Seeks To Keep Jerusalem Out Of The Fight

Rosh Mesivta Who Visited Military Prison: “I Was Shaken By What I Saw”

NETANYAHU ON TOP: Likud Holds First Place In New I24 Poll As Bloc Battle Tightens

YERUSHALAYIM: Secular Activists Plan Counter-Protest As Chareidim Prepare Demonstration Outside Café Open On Shabbos

SHOCK POLL: Nearly 30% Of U.S. Jewish Adults Report Antisemitic Assault Or Harassment

REPORT: Israel Ready To Join U.S. Strikes On Iran If Trump Gives Green Light

FOILED PLOT: Four Arab Israelis Indicted Over Hamas-Linked Plan To Carry Out Mass Shooting At Beersheba Central Station

Two Young Children Seriously Injured In Six-Vehicle Crash Near Kiryat Gat

HATE IN THE CATSKILLS: Jewish Women Targeted With Manure Sprayed From Water Cannon In Apparent Antisemitic Attack

TURKISH EXPANSION: Advanced Radar Deployed In Syria Can Reach Northern Israel