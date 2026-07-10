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DRONE WAR: Russia Says It Downed 376 Ukrainian Drones In One Of Largest Attacks Of The War

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services personnel work to extinguish a fire following a Russian air attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Russia says it intercepted and destroyed 376 Ukrainian drones overnight in what officials described as one of the largest aerial attacks on Russian territory since the war began.

According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, air defense systems intercepted drones between Thursday evening and Friday morning over multiple regions, including Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Rostov, Moscow and surrounding areas, Crimea, Krasnodar Krai, and the Sea of Azov.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said four drones headed toward the Russian capital were shot down overnight, bringing the total number intercepted near Moscow to 14 during the day.

Russian officials also reported casualties and damage in several regions. In Belgorod, authorities said one person was killed and ten others were wounded during Ukrainian attacks over the past 24 hours. In the Kursk region, one person was reportedly injured after a drone strike damaged a vehicle.

Falling drone debris reportedly sparked a fire at the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar region, while additional fires were reported at two fuel facilities in the Rostov region. Local reports also indicated a fire at the port of Taganrog following the attacks.

Separately, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed it foiled what it described as a Ukrainian plot to attack the Rostov-Tsentralny military airfield using explosive-laden drones.

According to the FSB, a Russian citizen allegedly recruited by Ukrainian intelligence informed Russian authorities of the plan, leading to the seizure of 13 drones, each reportedly carrying more than one kilogram of explosives. Russian officials said the alleged plot aimed to damage the airfield’s infrastructure and target military personnel and aircraft stationed at the base.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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