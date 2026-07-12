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U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham Dies at 71 Following Brief Illness

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina passed away Saturday evening following a brief and sudden illness, according to a statement released by his office.

Graham, who represented South Carolina in the U.S. Senate since 2003, was one of the Republican Party’s most prominent lawmakers and a leading voice on national security, foreign policy, and judicial issues. Over his decades in Congress, he became widely regarded as one of Israel’s strongest champions in Washington, consistently advocating for U.S.-Israel relations, military assistance, and Israel’s right to defend itself. He also played a significant role in shaping American foreign policy and became a key figure in national politics.

In a brief statement, Graham’s office said, “On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness.” His family expressed appreciation for the prayers and support they have received and requested privacy during this difficult time.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

4 Responses

  1. Israel lost a very important friend in the Senate: maybe the staunchest supporter they’ve had since the inception of the state. He wasn’t afraid to stand up to Trump as recently as 3 months ago!

    Certainly one can call him מחסידי אומות העולם

  2. Chassidei imos hualom.
    I hope a good republican takes over his seat, he was a real RINO
    We can only trust in Hashem

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