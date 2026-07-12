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Los Angeles Hatzolah Volunteers Locate Missing Individual After Overnight Search

A missing individual was safely located and reunited with his family on Shabbos following an extensive search led by Los Angeles Hatzolah volunteers in coordination with local law enforcement and other public safety agencies.

The search began Friday afternoon after Los Angeles Hatzolah received a call from a concerned mother reporting that her son was missing. Hatzolah immediately launched a coordinated search effort, working alongside law enforcement while following numerous leads throughout the afternoon and evening. The operation continued until approximately midnight.

On Shabbos morning, Hatzolah expanded the search into a full-scale coordinated operation, deploying numerous volunteers to conduct systematic grid searches throughout the area.

During one of those organized searches, two Hatzolah members located the missing individual, who was found safe and successfully reunited with his family.

Los Angeles Hatzolah thanked its volunteers, many of whom gave up valuable time with their families on Shabbos to participate in the search, as well as the law enforcement agencies and community members who assisted by providing information and tips throughout the operation.

The successful outcome was the result of the teamwork, professionalism, and dedication of everyone involved.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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