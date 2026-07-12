Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

FLATBUSH: Petira Of Rabbi Shmiel Deutsch Z”L, Founder of Lev Bais Yaakov

YWN regrets to inform you of the petira of Rabbi Shmiel Deutsch, Z”L, founder of Lev Bais Yaakov and a beloved figure whose lifelong dedication to Torah education and the Jewish community left an immeasurable impact.

Rabbi Deutsch maintained a close and enduring relationship with HaRav Yosef Chaim Frankel, shlita, and played a key role in the establishment of Yeshivas Vyelipol, which was founded under Rabbi Frankel’s leadership and guidance.

Through his vision and unwavering commitment to chinuch, Rabbi Deutsch founded Lev Bais Yaakov, providing generations of students with a Torah-centered education in an environment of warmth, care, and dedication. Beyond the school, he devoted himself tirelessly to strengthening the community and assisting those in need, touching countless lives through his kindness and selfless service.

The levaya will take place Monday morning at 10:00 a.m. in front of Rabbi Frankel’s shul, located at 1093 East 21st Street.

Baruch Dayan HaEmes….

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

 

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

FLATBUSH: Petira Of Rabbi Shmiel Deutsch Z”L, Founder of Lev Bais Yaakov

ELECTION DATE SET: Israel To Hold Knesset Elections On October 27 In First Scheduled Vote In Nearly 40 Years

KIDDUSH HASHEM ON FOX NEWS: Sol Werdiger Speaks To Lara Trump On Fox News Honoring America’s 250th Anniversary [SEE VIDEO]

TZFAS TENSIONS: Hundreds Protest Bus Service Before End Of Shabbos For Fifth Straight Week

Chaverim Of Rockland Saves Monsey Couple From Losing $51,000 in Sophisticated Microsoft Scam, Stops Wire Transfer Just in Time

Knesset Committee Approves Bill To Freeze Arrests Of Yeshiva Bochurim

PRIMARY SHOWDOWN: Tali Gotliv Threatens To Quit Likud Race If Party Scraps Primaries

Iranian Jewish Leader At Interfaith Gathering: ‘There Is A Difference Between Zionism And Judaism’

Israel Mourns Lindsey Graham: Netanyahu Calls Him ‘One Of Israel’s Greatest Friends’

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham Dies at 71 Following Brief Illness