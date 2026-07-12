FLATBUSH: Petira Of Rabbi Shmiel Deutsch Z”L, Founder of Lev Bais Yaakov

YWN regrets to inform you of the petira of Rabbi Shmiel Deutsch, Z”L, founder of Lev Bais Yaakov and a beloved figure whose lifelong dedication to Torah education and the Jewish community left an immeasurable impact.

Rabbi Deutsch maintained a close and enduring relationship with HaRav Yosef Chaim Frankel, shlita, and played a key role in the establishment of Yeshivas Vyelipol, which was founded under Rabbi Frankel’s leadership and guidance.

Through his vision and unwavering commitment to chinuch, Rabbi Deutsch founded Lev Bais Yaakov, providing generations of students with a Torah-centered education in an environment of warmth, care, and dedication. Beyond the school, he devoted himself tirelessly to strengthening the community and assisting those in need, touching countless lives through his kindness and selfless service.

The levaya will take place Monday morning at 10:00 a.m. in front of Rabbi Frankel’s shul, located at 1093 East 21st Street.

Baruch Dayan HaEmes….

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)