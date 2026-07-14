INFLATION COOLS: Consumer Prices Post First Monthly Decline Since 2020

U.S. inflation cooled more than expected in June, offering welcome relief to consumers and easing pressure on the Federal Reserve. The Labor Department reported Tuesday that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell 0.4% from May, marking the largest monthly decline in four years and the first monthly drop since 2020. On an annual basis, inflation slowed to 3.5%, down from 4.2% in May and below economists’ expectations.

The slowdown was driven largely by falling gasoline prices, as well as lower costs for clothing and used cars. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, was unchanged from May and eased to 2.6% annually from 2.9% the previous month, indicating that underlying price pressures continue to moderate, though they remain above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

The report comes as renewed fighting in the Middle East has driven oil prices sharply higher. Brent crude rose 4.6% Tuesday to $87.13 a barrel after the United States announced a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns that higher energy costs could reverse some of the recent progress on inflation.

Federal Reserve officials remain divided over their next move on interest rates. Minutes from the Fed’s June 16-17 meeting showed that about half of policymakers continue to support additional rate hikes later this year if inflation remains elevated, while others favor waiting for further evidence that price pressures are easing. Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh has reiterated that the central bank has “no tolerance” for persistently high inflation and remains committed to returning inflation to its 2% target.

Several Fed officials have also warned that massive investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure could add new inflationary pressures by increasing demand for semiconductors, electricity, and other technology-related products. Companies including Apple, Microsoft, and Dell have already announced price increases for some laptops, tablets, and video game consoles. Fed Governor Christopher Waller also warned this week that another strong core inflation reading could force the Federal Reserve to consider tightening monetary policy again.

Gasoline prices, which had fallen nearly 20% from their late-May peak, have begun climbing again amid the conflict in the Middle East, averaging $3.86 per gallon nationwide on Tuesday, according to AAA. While Walmart recently announced price cuts on thousands of products, a survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found that nearly half of businesses still expect tariffs to force them to raise prices in the months ahead.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)