MAILBAG: Ignoring AI Won’t Save Your Business—It Will Destroy It

I have been seeing various Jewish social media “influencers” spending the past week or two railing against AI-generated graphics appearing in advertisements in Jewish publications.

Apparently, this has become the latest crisis facing Klal Yisroel.

Let’s be honest about what’s really happening.

It is obvious that many of these campaigns are being driven by graphics companies that are terrified of losing business and are using influencers to push their agenda.

Here’s something most people don’t know:

I own a graphics company.

The moment AI became available—roughly two years ago—I embraced it. Yes, I unfortunately had to let numerous employees go because AI made many positions unnecessary. That wasn’t easy, but it was the reality of where the industry was heading.

The result? My company is making significantly more money today than before AI. We’re more productive, more efficient, and able to serve more clients than ever before.

Years ago we charged thousands of dollars for many advertising campaigns. Today we charge a fraction of those prices because AI allows us to produce work dramatically faster while maintaining quality. Our customers are saving thousands of dollars, and that’s what they care about. Businesses want results. They want quality. They want to save money. They are not interested in paying higher prices simply to preserve outdated business models.

And this isn’t just happening in the graphics industry.

The biggest companies in the world are embracing AI.

Customer service departments are being replaced with AI assistants. Software developers use AI to write code. Law firms use AI for research. Marketing agencies have reduced staff. Clothing companies that once employed 60 designers now employ six. Banks, insurance companies, accounting firms, medical offices, publishers, manufacturers, and countless other industries are reducing headcount because AI allows fewer people to accomplish far more work.

Whether people like it or not, humans are already being replaced by AI in countless jobs. That’s not an opinion. It’s reality.

Every business, regardless of the industry, should be embracing AI with open arms. If you don’t, there’s a very good chance you won’t have a business in five years.

And let me tell you something else: the AI we have today is a joke compared to what AI will be capable of in another two or five years. If you wait until then to start learning it, you’ll already be too late.

If you know how to use AI properly, it can perform an astonishing amount of work that previously required entire teams. The people who learn AI won’t be replaced by AI—they’ll replace the people who refuse to learn it.

If you actually follow the technology news instead of listening to influencers who post four paid restaurant and business “reviews” every day (have you ever noticed nothing is ever negative?), you would know how seriously governments are taking AI. There have already been discussions in Washington about regulating future generations of AI because of how powerful they are expected to become. Whether those proposals ultimately happen or not, one thing is certain: AI is going to reshape nearly every profession.

Don’t be fooled into thinking this is a passing fad.

Hire an AI consultant. Invest in training. Learn how to use these tools before your competitors do. They can save your business enormous amounts of money while dramatically increasing productivity.

Yes, today’s AI-generated graphics aren’t always perfect. I agree.

But my company invested in learning the technology. We hired AI experts. Today, our AI-created advertisements appear in print publications everywhere, and most people cannot tell the difference.

So don’t believe everything you’re being told by people whose livelihoods depend on convincing you that AI is the enemy.

Of course, AI should never replace a Rav. We must always follow Daas Torah and proper guidance regarding when and how these tools should be used.

But ignoring AI altogether is not a solution.

It is a colossal mistake.

Name withheld upon request

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