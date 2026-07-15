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DEATH TOLL RISES: Nearly 5,000 Killed In Venezuela Earthquakes As Thousands Remain Missing

Nearly three weeks after two devastating earthquakes struck Venezuela, rescue crews continue searching through the rubble as the death toll has climbed to nearly 5,000, authorities announced.

According to the latest official figures, more than 16,000 people have been injured and nearly 18,000 have been left homeless by the June 24 earthquakes, which caused widespread destruction across parts of the country.

Despite the passage of nearly three weeks, many people remain missing, with families continuing to search through collapsed buildings for their loved ones. Venezuelan authorities said approximately 6,500 people have been rescued since the disaster.

Officials also reported that emergency responders have assisted 128,324 families and established 107 temporary shelters currently housing 20,903 displaced residents.

The earthquakes damaged 856 buildings, including 190 structures that completely collapsed, making the disaster one of the deadliest natural catastrophes to strike Venezuela in recent history.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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