5th Night: US Expands Strikes, Hitting Tehran Area; Trump Mulls Ground Operation

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Thursday morning that it had completed another wave of strikes against military targets in Iran, the fifth consecutive night it has bombed targets in the country.

In a first since the “ceasefire,” the US carried out strikes in the Tehran area and also targeted Bandar Abbas, a major port.

“U.S. forces struck Iranian command centers, air defense sites, missile and drone capabilities, and coastal surveillance facilities to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten innocent mariners crewing commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz,” the statement said. “CENTCOM used precision munitions to hit targets in multiple locations, including Bandar Abbas. Earlier this morning, American forces struck coastal defense and cruise missile sites on Greater Tunb Island during a 90-minute wave.”

Iran responded to the strikes by launching missiles and drones at US military bases in Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. President Donald Trump is inclined to expand military operations in Iran. According to the report, the options under consideration include intensifying the air campaign, deploying ground forces to seize Iranian islands near the Strait of Hormuz, and bombing the secret nuclear facility inside Pickaxe Mountain near Natanz.

In recent days, Trump has held discussions on the matter with Vice President J.D. Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)