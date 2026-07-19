WEALTH EXODUS: Russian Oligarchs Move Billions Abroad Amid Fears Putin Could Seize Assets

Some of Russia’s wealthiest businessmen, including several with close ties to President Vladimir Putin, have reportedly moved billions of dollars in assets out of the country over the past year amid growing concerns that the Kremlin could increase pressure on the country’s elite or even confiscate private wealth. The report, published by Bloomberg, cites interviews with six wealthy Russians and people familiar with the financial moves of several Russian billionaires.

According to the report, the pace of capital flight has accelerated in recent months as many of Russia’s top business figures shift their investments into gold, cryptocurrencies, foreign real estate, and private investment funds, particularly in Gulf countries. Popular destinations for Russian wealth include the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Cyprus, and Turkey, while luxury property purchases have also increased in Dubai, Monaco, and Turkey. One businessman said he has even begun investing in Africa to reduce his exposure to Russia.

The true scale of the capital flight is difficult to measure because much of it is being transferred through opaque cryptocurrency transactions and other unofficial channels. Two sources familiar with Russian billionaires’ investment decisions estimated that tens of billions of dollars have left Russia through unreported channels since the beginning of the year.

Concerns among Russia’s elite have intensified following a series of government takeovers of privately owned assets. According to Russia’s Prosecutor General, the state has assumed control of assets worth more than 4 trillion rubles, or approximately $51.5 billion, over the past year. Among those who have reportedly lost major assets are agricultural magnate Vadim Moshkovich, gold mining executive Konstantin Strukov, and Dmitry Kamenshchik, who lost control of Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport.

Business leaders are also increasingly worried about the stability of Russia’s banking system. Senior banking officials have warned that financial institutions may be carrying significantly more bad debt than publicly acknowledged, while a Kremlin-linked research institute cautioned in May that Russia is showing signs of a potential systemic banking crisis.

The growing anxiety comes as Putin searches for new sources of government revenue to finance the war in Ukraine after Russian finance officials warned that wartime spending has reached unsustainable levels. While the Kremlin has sought to protect defense spending through cuts to civilian programs, the increasing wealth of Russia’s billionaires has fueled calls for the country’s richest citizens to shoulder a larger share of the financial burden.

The report also says tensions increased after a closed-door meeting in March between Putin and leading businessmen, during which billionaire Suleiman Kerimov reportedly suggested that Russia’s wealthiest individuals contribute substantial sums to the state because of how they accumulated their fortunes during the 1990s. Although Putin reportedly welcomed the proposal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied that the Russian president demanded payments from the country’s business elite.

Despite Western sanctions complicating international financial transactions, Russian oligarchs have increasingly relied on cryptocurrencies and payment networks in countries such as Armenia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan to move money beyond the reach of both Russian and Western authorities.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)