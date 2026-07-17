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BDE: Petira of Rebbetzin Shulamis Schiff A”H, Daughter of Rav Shraga Feivel Mendlowitz Zt”l

YWN regrets to inform you of the petira of Rebbetzin Shulamis Schiff, a”h, who was niftar at the age of 98.

Rebbetzin Schiff was the youngest daughter of HaRav Shraga Feivel Mendlowitz, zt”l, one of the great pioneers of Torah chinuch in America. She was the esteemed eishes chaver of HaRav Shea Schiff, zt”l, the longtime Rosh Yeshiva of Mesifta Bais Shraga in Monsey.

She is survived by her sons, HaRav Emanuel Schiff and HaRav Shraga Schiff; her daughters, Mrs. Yehudis Berlin, widow of HaRav Meir Berlin, zt”l, and Mrs. Toby Berlin, wife of HaRav Avraham Yehoshua Berlin; along with generations of children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and descendants who continue her legacy of Torah and avodas Hashem.

The levayah will take place on Sunday at 10:00 a.m. at Mesifta Bais Shraga, 28 Saddle River Road, Monsey.

Baruch Dayan HaEmes……

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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