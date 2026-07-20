Tropical Depression Edges Toward US Gulf Coast Nearing Tropical Storm Strength, Forecasters Say

A tropical depression continued to drift erratically Monday ever closer to the U.S. Gulf Coast on a forecast track that could bring storm surge, heavy rains and potentially damaging winds to several states during the week.

The depression was centered Monday afternoon about 105 miles (165 kilometers) south of Panama City, Florida, and had top sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph). It was expected to gradually strengthen and reach tropical storm status in the coming hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The Miami-based center said the system was roughly moving to the northwest near 3 mph (6 kph) on a path that would take it near or along the northern Gulf Coast over several days/ A storm surge watch has been issued, extending from the mouth of the Mississippi River to the Alabama-Florida border on the Gulf Coast.

A tropical storm watch also is in effect from the Ochlockonee River in Florida westward to southeastern Louisiana at the Jefferson and Plaquemines parish line.

The National Weather Service office in New Orleans said storm conditions may set in from the Florida Panhandle westward into Louisiana by Tuesday. It warned of wind gusts of 40 mph (60 kph) and noted a possible “life threatening” storm surge watch for the Alabama, Mississippi and southeastern Louisiana coasts.

Storm surges of up to four feet (1.2 meters) could occur in portions of the Louisiana and Mississippi coastlines, the hurricane center said, warning there also could be an isolated tornado or two possible over the Florida Big Bend region this week.

Areas of flash flooding will also be possible through Friday along the coast, from western Florida to middle Texas, the weather service said. It added that rainfall could reach 3 to 5 inches (7 to 12 centimeters) along the Louisiana coastline with higher amounts expected in some areas, notably south of Lake Pontchartrain.

Meanwhile, in the eastern Pacific Ocean, Tropical Storm Fausto strengthened Monday and was nearing hurricane status far out to sea from Mexico.

Fausto had top sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph) on Monday and was located about 745 miles (1,205 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula. The hurricane center said it was moving northwest at 10 mph (17 kph) while posing no threat to land.

(AP)