HOLY SMOKES: Yoel Gold’s Powerful Tisha B’Av Film About the Ketores

This Tisha B’Av, experience the film that thousands are already talking about.

HOLY SMOKES tells the remarkable untold story of how the Ketores of the Beis HaMikdash was found, bringing a fascinating chapter of Jewish history to life through the powerful storytelling that has made Yoel Gold one of the Jewish world’s most acclaimed filmmakers.

Thought-provoking, inspiring, and beautifully produced, HOLY SMOKES offers viewers a meaningful Tisha B’Av experience while uncovering an extraordinary story that few have ever heard.

The most-watched Tisha B’Av film, this is a production you won’t want to miss.

🎬 Use promo code: YWN for 5% OFF

Watch now: https://hashkifa.com