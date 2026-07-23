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ANTISEMITISM CONVICTION: German Man Sentenced to Eight Months in Prison Over TikTok Comment

FILE - The TikTok logo is pictured in Tokyo, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

A 47-year-old man from Augsburg, Germany, has been sentenced to eight months in prison for posting an antisemitic comment on TikTok that the court ruled amounted to incitement to hatred and glorification of Nazi violence.

The investigation began after the man commented on a July 2025 news post about the 75th anniversary of the Central Council of Jews in Germany. According to prosecutors, he wrote in broken German, “Ado, why didn’t you finish it?”—which investigators concluded was a reference to Adolf Hitler.

A TikTok user from Hanover reported the comment to police, leading investigators to identify and arrest the suspect. During the trial, the defendant declined to address the charges, while his attorney argued there was insufficient evidence for a conviction.

The court rejected that argument, finding the comment clearly antisemitic. The judge also cited the defendant’s prior conviction for incitement to hatred against Jews in 2015. In light of his criminal history, the court imposed an eight-month prison sentence without the possibility of a suspended sentence.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

One Response

  1. Unfortunately, what he will do during the 8 months in prison; brainwash all fellow inmates with his anti-semitisem…

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