MAILBAG: Who’s Watching The Kashrus In Camp Canteens?

I am writing to raise a critical and often overlooked question regarding kashrus standards in summer camps: why do camp canteens operate without the presence of a dedicated mashgiach?

When considering standard halachic expectations in the kosher food industry, the principle is clear. Would we ever allow a commercial restaurant to serve both dairy and meat items without constant, rigorous supervision? The very premise would be rejected immediately. Yet, during the summer months, many camp canteens routinely stock and sell a mix of packaged and unpackaged dairy, pareve, and meat-adjacent snacks, often managed entirely by teenagers who lack the foundational kashrus knowledge required to navigate complex issues of cross-contamination, bishul akum, or dairy-meat separation.

Placing impressionable and untrained adolescents in charge of food preparation and distribution without oversight creates an environment ripe for unintentional kashrus lapses. To compound these concerns, the operational reality of many camp canteens introduces even greater halachic hazards. It is not uncommon to find camp canteens equipped with open barbecue grills, griddles, or toaster ovens.

When untrained teenagers manage facilities equipped with high-heat cooking appliances capable of absorbing and transferring taste (blalia), the risk of serious kashrus infractions multiplies exponentially. Without a professional mashgiach overseeing how these surfaces are cleaned, separated, or operated, equipment easily transitions from pareve to non-kosher status.

Our community invests heavily in strict supervision for restaurants, catering halls, and packaged goods. It is time we apply that same standard of vigilance to summer camps, ensuring that canteens are operated with proper oversight and professional guidance.

Sincerely,

a Concerned Yid

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