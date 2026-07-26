AI ELECTION RULES: Israel Requires Clear Labels on Digitally Altered Campaign Material

Israel’s Central Elections Committee began enforcing new disclosure requirements on Sunday for election materials created with artificial intelligence or substantially altered through digital tools in a way that could mislead the public.

The rules, issued by Central Elections Committee Chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg, apply to any campaign material first published on or after July 26, 2026. Publishers who fail to properly label qualifying content could be considered in violation of the law.

“The rules are an innovative and important step in confronting the challenges posed by artificial intelligence during an election period,” wrote attorney Dean Livne, acting director-general of the Central Elections Committee. He said the guidelines are intended to provide clarity for both publishers and voters, preserve public trust in the election process and counter improper attempts to influence voters or undermine election integrity.

The committee stressed that not every use of artificial intelligence requires a label. The requirement applies only when content depicting a person, place, event, document or object was created or materially altered in a way that could lead viewers to believe it is authentic documentation.

The disclosure may be provided through a written notice or a designated label. Audio-only campaign material must include an audible disclosure and cannot rely solely on a visual marking.

The rules also specify how the notice must appear. In images and printed material, it must be prominently displayed in readable text. In videos, it must remain visible for the entire time the altered content appears. In audio material, the disclosure must be heard at both the beginning and the end of the recording.

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