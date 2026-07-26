HIGH-LEVEL MEETING: Shin Bet Chief David Zini Holds Lengthy Talks With Naftali Bennett

Shin Bet chief David Zini recently held a lengthy meeting with former prime minister and Beyachad party chairman Naftali Bennett, N12 reported Sunday. The meeting was held at Zini’s request.

The talks came after Bennett warned that senior officials appointed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be replaced if they brought politics into their positions instead of serving the country.

The two also discussed security arrangements amid increased threats against current and former elected officials. Several terrorist cells reportedly attempted over the past year to reach Bennett both online and physically. Bennett’s office did not respond to the report, while the Shin Bet declined to comment.

Bennett said in an interview Saturday that the same standard would apply to the heads of the Shin Bet, Mossad and every other senior official. “Anyone who acts in an unprofessional manner and uses state tools for political purposes will not serve under me,” he said. “Anyone who acts professionally will remain, even if someone else appointed him.”

N12 reported that the meeting was also intended to assure Bennett, as a candidate for prime minister, that Zini is “loyal to the state, not to the king.” According to a source familiar with the details, Zini emphasized that he would work properly with any elected political leadership.

The meeting follows a recent report that Zini also met with former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)