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FINAL LETTER WRITTEN: Rom Braslavski Completes Sefer Torah Left Unfinished During Captivity

Rom Braslavski, who survived two years in Hamas captivity, completed the final letter of a Sefer Torah that had been waiting for his return.

The Sefer Torah was initiated by Tzachi Amoyal and dedicated as a zechus for Braslavski’s swift return from captivity. Amoyal intentionally left the final letter unwritten, insisting that Braslavski himself would complete it after coming home.

“Tzachi left one final letter in the Sefer Torah and refused to finish writing it until I left the house of bondage, was freed, and came to write the final letter,” Braslavski wrote alongside footage from the dedication.

Braslavski said Amoyal came close to giving up and completing the Sefer Torah himself, but ultimately waited two years.

“And it happened,” Braslavski wrote. “Father, thank You for the privilege of having a Sefer Torah in my name.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

 

 

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