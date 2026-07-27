SHOCKING THEFT: Up To 12 Sifrei Torah Stolen From Paris-Area Shul

Between 10 and 12 Sifrei Torah were stolen overnight from the CCL Jewish community center and Shul in Levallois-Perret, a suburb immediately outside Paris.

According to initial information, two masked suspects broke into the building, apparently through the roof, and stole the Sifrei Torah within a short period before fleeing.

After the break-in was discovered, members of France’s Jewish Community Protection Service, the SPCJ, arrived and conducted a thorough search of the building to ensure there was no additional threat. Police bomb-disposal technicians later examined the site in accordance with security procedures.

French police are continuing to investigate, gathering testimony and reviewing security-camera footage. Investigators are also examining a vehicle suspected of being connected to the theft.

The SPCJ’s initial assessment is that the burglary was planned in advance. The suspects may have conducted surveillance beforehand and may have been familiar with the building and its access routes. Authorities stressed that all possibilities remain under investigation and that no final motive has been established.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)