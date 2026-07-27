INCREDIBLE NEIS IN MONSEY: Woman Miraculously Survives After Massive Tree Crashes Down, Missing Her Head by Less Than an Inch

A remarkable miracle unfolded in Monsey on Monday afternoon when a woman survived after a massive tree suddenly collapsed onto her on Walter Drive, narrowly missing what could have been a far more tragic outcome.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:00 p.m., when the large tree came crashing down, striking the woman on her shoulder and knocking her to the ground. Sources tell YWN that the trunk landed less than an inch from her head and came to rest in a position that allowed her to continue breathing while trapped beneath it, circumstances many at the scene described as nothing short of a neis.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene, where Chaverim of Rockland volunteers, using the organization’s specialized rescue jacks, carefully lifted the massive tree and freed the trapped woman. Monsey Fire Department, Hatzoloh EMS, Ramapo Police, and additional Chaverim of Rockland volunteers all assisted in the rescue operation.

Despite the terrifying ordeal, the woman remained conscious throughout the incident and was transported to Westchester Medical Center in stable condition.

What could have ended in unimaginable tragedy instead became an incredible story of survival, with responders and witnesses alike describing the outcome as a true miracle. As Monsey residents reflected on the frightening incident, many expressed gratitude for the swift response of the emergency personnel and the extraordinary nissim that spared the woman’s life.

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(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)