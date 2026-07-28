HAMAS “RED LINES”: Secret Document Reveals Demands In Talks With Peace Council

A document prepared by Hamas’ research department for the terrorist organization’s leadership lays out its recommended “red lines” in ongoing negotiations with the Peace Council, Kan News reported Tuesday evening.

The document objects to a proposal by Peace Council chairman Nikolay Mladenov because it does not include a commitment to a full Israeli withdrawal during the first stage. Instead, Hamas claims, the proposal contains vague language that leaves the transition between stages dependent on an Israeli decision.

According to the document, granting Israel veto power would turn the agreement into “a tool for extortion.” Hamas therefore demands that the transition between the different stages take place automatically and according to defined timetables.

The second red line concerns security arrangements. Hamas argues that Mladenov’s terms would allow the growth of “local armed forces” — militias working with Israel — to fill a security vacuum, while efforts are made to restrict the weapons held by Hamas.

The document says local armed groups linked to Israel would lead to chaos and must be dismantled. At the same time, Hamas describes what it calls “resistance weapons” as a legitimate defensive tool recognized under international law, and says those weapons should be subject to an arrangement with the temporary Palestinian leadership until the end of what it calls the Israeli occupation.

The third red line concerns humanitarian issues. Hamas rejects making the payment of government employees’ salaries and the entry of raw materials for reconstruction subject to Israeli security checks.

Hamas’ research department also rejects using humanitarian matters as a pressure tactic. It calls for the immediate activation of an international fund to pay salaries and demands that supervision of Gaza’s reconstruction be transferred to an independent Palestinian national body.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)