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NO WITHDRAWAL DEMANDS: Netanyahu Urges Trump To Consider Additional Strikes On Iran

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used his White House meeting with President Donald Trump to argue that additional strikes may be necessary against Iranian nuclear facilities that have been restored, as well as other targets capable of shaking the regime, N12 reported.

A senior Israeli official familiar with preparations for the meeting said it took place at a critical moment, with Trump nearing a decision on Iran. Netanyahu presented Israel’s position that further military action may be unavoidable.

Israeli officials said the United States did not demand any Israeli withdrawals from Syria or Lebanon during the meeting. The issue of Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain nuclear site was also not raised.

The meeting lasted slightly more than an hour and, unusually, no private one-on-one discussion was held. Trump was joined by Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and special envoy Steve Witkoff.

During a discussion about the late Senator Lindsey Graham’s support for Israel, Netanyahu described Graham as Israel’s best friend. Trump immediately corrected him, saying: “No, I am the number one friend of the State of Israel.”

Netanyahu is scheduled to hold additional meetings with senior officials in Washington on Wednesday before departing for Israel Wednesday evening.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

 

 

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