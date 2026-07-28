READINESS WARNING: IDF Says Depleted Stockpiles Threaten Ability To Face Renewed Iran War

The IDF is warning that depleted ammunition and interceptor stockpiles are undermining Israel’s readiness for another possible war with Iran, Calcalist reported.

Despite the approval of an increase to the defense budget, military officials say the additional funding and the authority needed to begin major procurement programs have not yet been transferred to the Defense Ministry.

The delays come after roughly 1,000 days of fighting across multiple fronts, which have sharply reduced Israel’s stocks of munitions and air-defense interceptors. Defense officials warn that replenishing those supplies is essential to preparing for any renewed confrontation with Iran.

The dispute has also triggered a sharp confrontation between the Defense Ministry and the Treasury. Treasury officials have accused the ministry of unlawfully managing parts of its budget, while defense officials argue that continued delays are directly harming the IDF’s operational readiness.

Military officials are pressing for the approved funds and procurement authority to be released immediately, warning that rebuilding critical stockpiles cannot wait until another conflict begins.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)