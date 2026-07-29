TRUMP’S PERSONAL ROLE: Filing Says President Demanded Details of Comey Interviews

President Donald Trump personally demanded details about FBI agents’ interviews of former FBI Director James Comey, according to a new court filing cited by The New York Times, suggesting the president was closely involved in the investigation of one of his longtime political adversaries.

The investigation centered in part on a social media post by Comey featuring the numbers “86 47.” Trump and his supporters repeatedly claimed that “86” was mob terminology calling for someone to be killed, prompting FBI agents to search investigative files, court records and other materials for evidence supporting that interpretation.

One agent searched the FBI’s extensive Sentinel database for references to the term, while another obtained a 33-year-old organized-crime trial transcript from a case in which Comey had served as lead prosecutor. Retired agents interviewed by investigators said they did not know of “86” being used as slang for killing someone, although one said it could generally mean getting rid of something.

Agents also interviewed former mobster Salvatore Gravano, known as “Sammy the Bull,” who said the term meant “to kill” among gangsters. However, he also said he did not recall it being discussed during trial preparations and had never heard Comey use it. Gravano nevertheless told investigators that he believed Comey’s post was a call for violence against Trump.

Investigators also identified a person described in court papers as “Person-1,” who claimed Comey should have understood the term because of his history prosecuting major Mafia cases. Prosecutors relied on statements from that individual to obtain warrants to search Comey’s digital files, but Comey’s lawyers said the government did not tell the judge that the person wanted Comey jailed and had not communicated with him for years.

Comey’s attorneys are urging the judge to dismiss the case as a vindictive and selective prosecution, arguing that Trump has displayed longstanding personal hostility toward Comey since firing him as FBI director in 2017. They are also asking the court to examine the grand jury proceedings for possible prosecutorial misconduct.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)